'I don't know why I'm still here!' - Maurizio Sarri hints at imminent exit as coach blasts Lazio board over 'depressing' situation and slams January sale
Sarri explodes after Sassuolo victory
Sarri has cast serious doubt over his future at Lazio despite securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on Monday night. While a 92nd-minute winner usually sparks wild celebrations, the atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico had fallen almost silent. The veteran coach turned his intense fire toward president Claudio Lotito and the club’s hierarchy for their recent decision-making.
The tension between the dugout and the boardroom reached a boiling point in the post-match press conference, where he appeared to deeply regret his decision to stay. Facing the ongoing struggles and the fans' boycott, the tactician vented his frustration and called for action from the club's board as he continues to feel the strain.
Fury over Mandas transfer
One of the primary catalysts for the manager's rage was the club's confusing activity during the winter transfer window, specifically the sudden departure of goalkeeper Christos Mandas. With first-choice stopper Ivan Provedel currently sidelined through a serious injury, the boss was left absolutely fuming that his reliable backup was allowed to join Bournemouth on an initial loan deal, forcing him to rely on 21-year-old Edoardo Motta.
Sarri was exceptionally blunt in his assessment of the board's transfer strategy, refusing to hide his immense frustration. "I was completely in disagreement about the sale of Mandas," he stated. "Provedel is now unavailable and a young boy has arrived. Of course, he has qualities. We will see them on the pitch, but the less you talk to him, the less pressure you put on his shoulders."
Depressing scenes at the Olimpico
The former Chelsea boss also took aim at the bleak atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico, which was nearly empty as fans continued their ongoing protest against Lotito’s leadership. Despite the late drama on the pitch, the silence from the stands was deafening, with only around 5,000 spectators attending the crucial clash in the massive 70,000-capacity arena.
Lamenting the severe situation, he praised his squad before demanding action from the owners. "This is a team that can find the right mindset; we slip up occasionally, but not that often," he explained. "It was a spectacle that was nothing short of sad, depressing and disheartening. Playing in an empty stadium is depressing, but the players reacted well despite the circumstances. I think the time has come for something to be done by the club."
Hinting at an imminent departure
The most alarming comments for Lazio fans came when the head coach addressed his own fragile position, firmly urging the hierarchy to resolve the bitter conflict. "I believe the club needs to take some initiative to bring them back because this situation is becoming far too difficult for us," he insisted. "I’m not a director, but this has been dragging on for a while now, so they know more than I do. They will know better than me how and where to intervene."
Having previously cited his immense loyalty to the fanbase as a primary reason for staying, he now sounds like a man completely at the end of his tether. "It's since June that I've been saying I stayed for the Lazio supporters," he confessed. "And now I don't even know myself why I stayed. Something must be done, certainly not by me: I don't even know why I'm still here."
