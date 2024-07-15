Why Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal are on a collision course after Copa America and Euro 2024 triumphs - explained

Getty/GOALRitabrata BanerjeeWhy Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal are on a collision course after Copa America and Euro 2024 triumphs - explainedLionel MessiLamine YamalCopa AmericaEuropean ChampionshipSpainArgentinaLamine Yamal could finally come face to face against his idol Lionel Messi after Spain and Argentina won Euros and Copa America titles respectively.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYamal could meet Messi next year Spain and Argentina won Euros and Copa titles on SundayBarca wonderkid met his idol years ago as a toddlerArticle continues below