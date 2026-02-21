Why Estevao Willian has been left out of Chelsea squad by Liam Rosenior for clash with Burnley

Rosenior urged his team to be focused ahead of the match after seeing Arsenal held to a draw by Burnley earlier in the week. He told reporters: "I don't think it's just complacency. After Wolves were outstanding yesterday, I watched the game. This is such a strong league now. Every team can beat everyone. That's why the league is so close in terms of points between so many teams. What we have to do is we have to focus on our own performance. We have to make sure that we prepare ourselves right. But the way I like to do it is to be consistent in our process, whether we're playing Wolves, whether we're playing Burnley tomorrow, whether we're playing Manchester City or Arsenal. Our process is the same. It has to be that way for you to be consistent in your performance."