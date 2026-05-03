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‘Not who he is’ - Why Christian Pulisic will never be Weston McKennie or Chris Richards as USMNT legend Alexi Lalas reacts to ‘sensitive’ comments at AC Milan
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Allegri sparks debate with 'sensitive' label
Pulisic remains the face of American soccer, but his current form and mindset at AC Milan have come under the microscope. Rossoneri boss Massimiliano Allegri recently offered a candid assessment of the forward's personality, suggesting that his performances are heavily dictated by his emotional state and his output in front of goal.
"He's a very sensitive guy, the fact that he doesn't score affects him more," the Milan boss said of the American. "He's a player who gets into tackles and struggles more, he suffers more from this. I have to try to give the team balance, playing without a true centre forward, he struggles more."
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Lalas warns of negative connotations
The comments did not sit well with former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas, who believes that such labels can be damaging to a player's reputation. Speaking on his State of the Union podcast, Lalas expressed concern that being described as "sensitive" by a high-profile coach like Allegri could impact Pulisic’s standing in the global game and within the national team setup.
"Anytime you call someone sensitive, there is a negative connotation to it," Lalas said. "So at this point, I don't know how this helps Christian other than a recognition of he's going through a moment right now. But the last thing in the world that you want to be called by a coach, and certainly someone that's making decisions relative to your futures, as sensitive."
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The difference between Pulisic and his teammates
Lalas went on to explain that while Pulisic is arguably the most talented male player the USMNT has ever produced, he lacks the extroverted, boisterous personalities of teammates like Weston McKennie.
Lalas added: "We have all discovered over the years that Christian Pulisic, as a soccer player, has certainly developed and matured into what I think ultimately is going to be considered the best male American soccer player in history. But, he has not become the player that a lot of people envisioned. And it's not his fault, this is who he is. He cannot be something that he's not. He cannot be the personality of a Weston McKennie or Chris Richards. That's just not who he is."
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Pochettino and the quest for World Cup glory
Despite the chatter surrounding Pulisic’s mentality, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino remains steadfast in his belief that the country can challenge for the ultimate prize in 2026.
"When I met Mr. President [Trump] before the draw in Washington, he asked me, 'Do you think coach that we can win [the tournament]?' I say, 'Of course,'" Pochettino revealed. "Why not [win the World Cup] Why not? Because it's all about belief. Look at Morocco in Qatar. No one believed and they went right to the semi-final."