Why Chelsea recalled Aaron Anselmino from Borussia Dortmund loan only to send him to Strasbourg amid 'tapping up' claims

Chelsea’s decision to cut short Anselmino’s season-long loan at Dortmund was initially met with confusion, but the reasoning has now emerged as a protective measure against unwelcome advances. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues hierarchy were left "disappointed" by Dortmund’s conduct during the loan spell. It is claimed that the Bundesliga club attempted to persuade the 20-year-old Argentine to sign a pre-agreement that would facilitate a permanent switch to Signal Iduna Park.

Chelsea view Anselmino as a cornerstone of their future defence and had no intention of sanctioning a sale. Upon discovering Dortmund’s alleged attempts to unsettle the player and engineer a transfer, the Stamford Bridge board acted decisively. By triggering the recall clause in his contract, they have effectively removed him from an environment they felt was undermining their long-term plans.

The "tapping up" claims have soured relations between the two clubs, with Chelsea moving quickly to reassert control over the player's career path. The message from London is clear: Anselmino is not for sale, and any club seen to be working against that stance will lose the privilege of developing Chelsea's top talents.