Why Chelsea called off €21m Deivid Washington transfer to BlueCo-owned Strasbourg - explained

Getty ImagesNathan EdwardsWhy Chelsea called off €21m Deivid Washington transfer to BlueCo-owned Strasbourg - explainedD. WashingtonChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueTransfersIt was a hectic transfer deadline day for Chelsea and among it all was Deivid Washington watching his club fail to agree a move to Strasbourg.