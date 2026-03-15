There has been a managerial change in Serie B in the last few hours: Cesena have sacked Michele Mignani and, in a surprise move, have decided to hand the reins to Ashley Cole. The former England left-back, who previously played for Roma in Italy, is making his debut in charge of a first-team side after coaching Chelsea’s Under-15s and working on the coaching staff of the England Under-21s and Everton during Frank Lampard’s tenure as manager (the pair were teammates during their time at Chelsea). Cole retired from playing football in the summer of 2019, ending his career at Derby County after more than 700 appearances for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma and Los Angeles Galaxy.
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Why Cesena chose Ashley Cole: his career, the reasons behind the move and his Serie B debut
WHY CESENA CHOSE ASHLEY COLE
Cesena’s decision to appoint Ashley Cole stems from the American ownership’s desire to further internationalise the club (led by Californian Mike Melby), by bringing in a manager who, despite never having managed a first-team side, has extensive international experience as a player and has worked within high-profile coaching staffs. Cole has signed a contract until June 2026 with an option to renew; his staff will also include Jack Mesure, with whom the Englishman has worked during his previous spells at Chelsea, the Under-21s and Everton.
Cole's debut for Cesena
Ashley Cole is set to make his debut on the Cesena bench on Tuesday 17 March, when the Bianconeri travel to Mantua for their midweek Serie B fixture, Matchday 31 of the league season. Mignani left the team in eighth place – the last spot qualifying for the play-offs – with 40 points; with eight games remaining in the season, the Bianconeri are two points clear of Sudtirol. For the former manager, the decisive factor was the latest home draw against Frosinone, which marked the seventh match without a win: during this period, Cesena recorded three draws and four defeats.