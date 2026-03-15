Why Barcelona want Bastoni: Flick’s request and the initial contacts

Barcelona could make several changes to their defence this summer, with Christensen and Araujo potentially leaving the club; as a result, the board is evaluating various candidates, and among them, as mentioned, is Bastoni: the Inter centre-back has been identified as one of the main targets because the board considers himone of the best in Europe at building play from the back among players in his position, and Flick’s team places great emphasis on building from the back; Furthermore, he is a name that everyone at Barça agrees on, and both the manager and sporting director Deco are convinced of his quality.