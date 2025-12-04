‘It’s changed my view of sports’ - Why a Brooklyn bar fell in love with a Danish third-division team

Joe Gordon put a hat on the moose’s head that peered over the musty back room of a Williamsburg bar. It was the centerpiece of a crowded space, and Gordon knew, for some reason, that the trophy screwed onto the wall needed dressing up. He could neither confirm nor deny whether placing that headwear - branded with the badge of the Danish club he owns, Akademisk Boldklub (AB) - had any impact. But his team was down 1-0, and he was feeling superstitious.

Ten minutes later, they scored. Gordon glanced across the room, shrugged, and pointed at the cadaver that loomed over Mugs Bar - a cramped back room tucked inside an otherwise unremarkable watering hole on one of Williamsburg’s busiest streets. Seventy-five people were there that day, standing shoulder to shoulder. Most matchdays, they are wedged into that space, chanting in a room that barely contains them.

But on that Friday at noon, for the final game of the regular season before the Danish league takes a winter break, they spilled out of their usual corner and onto the main floor. The whole bar was devoted to Danish soccer. It was a scene typical of Mugs, which routinely hosts an ever-expanding group of New Yorkers who watch and, in 2022, invested in AB, a struggling third-division club at the time.

What started with five industry veterans and a few friends has become fully fledged American ownership in Danish soccer. At first, it was a tiny group. Now, there are more than 150 owners, all bought in at various price points. As sports ownership goes, it’s cheap. It’s fun. And for the dozens that routinely show up at an otherwise unremarkable bar, it’s a joyful way to interact with the beautiful game.

“It’s changed my view of sports,” Chairman Brian Grieco, a business lawyer based in New York, said. “I have more excitement now for the team that I’m involved in than any of the other teams ever before.”

There are hundreds of bars in New York. Many show soccer these days. Almost every English club has an affiliation somewhere. Spike Lee owns an Arsenal pub called Gooners. There are at least two dedicated solely to Liverpool. There are bars for teams in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Argentina, and Brazil. Walk anywhere in New York, and the odds are there’s a screen showing soccer from somewhere in the world.

But Mugs is almost certainly the only bar dedicated to showing Danish third-division soccer. And it’s without question the only one where the people watching actually own the team. It’s not just about ownership - it’s about belonging, identity, and finding community through soccer.