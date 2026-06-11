Who will win the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors in the UK and U.S. to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.

Today, we asked our team to predict who will win the tournament - here's what they had to say...