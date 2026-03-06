Getty
Who tops Mohamed Salah? Egyptian King ranked second on Liverpool Premier League list after ‘outstanding’ contribution
Salah's record at Liverpool: Goals and trophies
Few knew what to expect when Salah, who had previously struggled to make his mark at Chelsea, returned to English football in 2017. He made an immediate impact, posting a career-best tally of 44 goals in his debut campaign at Liverpool to walk away with Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year honours.
He is now a multiple winner of both those prizes, while also having two Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and eight trophies in total to his name. A stunning goal tally, which has allowed the record books to be rewritten, has been taken beyond 250 - with 189 of those coming in domestic top-flight competition.
Salah’s standing among the greats is safely secured, with there not many that can claim to have bettered his return across Liverpool’s long and glittering history. In the Premier League era, the classy winger is virtually untouchable.
Only Gerrard sits above Salah on Premier League chart
That is an opinion shared by ex-Reds midfielder McAllister, with the Scot - speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino - telling GOAL when asked if only former captain Gerrard tops Salah: “Aye, 100 per cent. I can name other players from my generation and Liverpool players that I obviously love and adore. They've had some great players over the years. But, in the modern era, Steven and Mo, they're two top, top elite footballers.
“That ability to produce in big games is something both proved over long spells at the club. I'm pretty biased about Steven, to be perfectly honest with you. I was fortunate to play alongside him. But to be up alongside Steven Gerrard tells you a lot, as far as I'm concerned.”
Transfer talk: Will Salah be on the move in 2026?
After nine memorable years at Anfield, the question facing Salah now is: What happens next? He has seen a move elsewhere mooted, amid supposed interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS, with the 2025-26 campaign proving to be a testing one for all concerned.
McAllister hopes that Salah will enjoy a fitting end to his Liverpool career, whenever that day comes, adding on the desire to avoid leaving under a cloud: “I think if somebody has been, over the years, watching Mo Salah at Anfield and what he's done for the club, he has been outstanding. Stats and numbers and analysis is very big, so he's about as good as anybody on the planet. He's been outstanding for the club.
“It's been a quiet season, it's been a very up and down season for everybody involved at Liverpool and he's finding that as well. I think Arne's touched on the fact that any sort of rationale in thinking about how the season's gone tends to sound like an excuse. But for me, it's a big transition in the summer and it's really difficult to incorporate five major signings. They're nearly all over 50 million, so hence you would think they've got to play. But trying to incorporate five in at one time has proven to be really difficult.
“I felt just as ]Alexander] Isak was getting a nice bit of a relationship with [Florian] Wirtz, he goes and gets injured. I think the goal where he got injured was the sort of thing that you would maybe expect to see a little bit earlier between Florian and Isak. And then he goes and gets injured and Florian's had injuries. But the one positive has been [Hugo] Ekitike. I think the two young full-backs are starting to find what the expectation level is like at Anfield.
“But going back to the original question, I think Mo, obviously for his confidence as well, even players right at the top end of the game suffer little lapses of confidence. So I think that was his first goal in 100 minutes against Wolves. So even though it was a poor result at Molineux, getting back on the scoresheet will give him a lift.”
Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: Next up for the Reds
Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at rock-bottom Wolves, leaving them sixth in the Premier League table in an ongoing battle to secure Champions League qualification. They could still win that competition again this season, as they prepare to face Galatasaray in the last-16, while Salah and Co will return to Molineux on Friday for an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Wolves.
