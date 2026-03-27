Italy’s run-up to the 2026 World Cup continues: the Azzurri beat Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final in Bergamo and are now set to travel to Zenica for the final, to be played on Bosnian soil after Bosnia beat Wales on penalties. Should they beat Dzeko and his teammates, which group would they face in the World Cup?
Translated by
Which group will Italy be in if they qualify for the World Cup: teams and match schedule
THE OPPONENTS
Should Italy qualify officially via the play-offs, they will be placed in Group B as per the official draw and would make their debut in Toronto on 12 June at 3pm (9pm in Italy) against the hosts Canada, featuring Juventus’s David, former Inter player Buchanan and Sassuolo midfielder Koné.
Their second match will be on 18 June, again at 3pm (9pm in Italy, ed.), against Switzerland in Los Angeles. The Swiss side boasts numerous players who currently play or have played in Italy, such as Inter’s Akanji, Bologna’s Freuler, Milan’s Jashari and Pisa’s Aebischer, as well as former Serie A players Rodriguez, Ndoye, Okafor and Widmer.
The final group match is on 24 June, once again at 3pm and therefore 9pm in Italy, in Seattle against Qatar, who are looking for their first World Cup points after finishing their 2022 home campaign with zero points in the group stage.
THE PROGRAMME
- 12 June, Toronto, 9.00 pm Italian time: Canada v Bosnia/Italy
-18 June Los Angeles, 9 pm Italian time: Switzerland v Bosnia/Italy
-24 June, Seattle, 9pm Italian time: Bosnia/Italy-Qatar