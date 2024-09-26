Where was Ted Lasso filmed? Locations, stadiums & everything you need to know

All you need to know about the locations where the Ted Lasso TV series was filmed.

American sports comedy-drama television series Ted Lasso tells the story of an American college football coach who is hired by an English team called AFC Richmond, which competes in the Premier League.

The first season had 10 episodes and aired on August 14, 2020 and the second season, which had 12 episodes aired on July 23, 2021. Season 3 was released on March 15, 2023.

The protagonist of the show, Ted Lasso, is played by Jason Sudeikis, while AFC Richmond captain Roy Kent is portrayed by Brett Goldstein.

The inspiration behind creating the fictional team of AFC Richmond seems to be the real-life Premier League club Crystal Palace. It is evident from Richmond’s jersey which has the colours red, blue and a touch of yellow. The club even use Crystal Palace’s home ground, Selhurst Park Stadium, as their home in the series - as you will see below.

Like millions across the world, if you are also a fan of the Ted Lasso series and want to visit some of the iconic locations which were shown in the TV show, GOAL is here is your one-stop guide.

Read more about Ted Lasso on GOAL