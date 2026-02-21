'What slump are they talking about?!' - Erling Haaland's critics blasted as Man City legend Sergio Aguero insists star striker has 'spoiled everyone'

Despite slowing down after his breathtaking start, Haaland is one of the main reasons why City are on Arsenal's tails in the Premier League title race. Haaland has contributed to 29 of City's total 56 goals in the league, scoring 22 times while setting up another seven strikes.

Although he failed to score in City's 2-1 win over Newcastle which cut Arsenal's lead at the top down to two points, he played a crucial role in the victory by setting up Nico O'Reilly's second goal in the game with a delicate cross. It took him level with City team-mate Rayan Cherki as the joint-second top assist provider in the league this season, behind Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

City centre-back Marc Guehi praised Haaland's contribution to the Newcastle win. He said: "The manager gave him a little speech inside [about] how amazing he was today. His work ethic is amazing, fighting for every single ball against Dan [Burn]. It's not easy, Dan's so strong, so good in the air. He's a real focal point for us at the top of the field and I'm glad he's done so well today."

Guardiola added "today it wouldn't be possible without Erling".