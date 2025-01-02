What next for Wayne Rooney? Man Utd legend should QUIT management after brutal Plymouth sacking - family life, punditry and 'playing second fiddle' to Coleen a better fit for one of England's true greats

The writing had been on the wall for some time for Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle. It was a bit of a surprise their unhappy marriage lasted as long as it actually did.
Rooney and Plymouth officially agreed to part ways on New Year's Eve, though reports suggest there was a pretty one-sided argument to that arrangement, with the 39-year-old effectively sacked. An unforgettably forgettable 25-match spell at Home Park was brought to a premature end.
There's been a familiar theme that has followed Rooney throughout his relatively short time in management, and it's not a particularly positive one. Wherever he has gone, chaos has ensued in such visceral contrast to his esteemed playing career.
With Rooney now out of a job again, now is the time for him to reflect on what he really wants from football.