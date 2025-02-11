What have PSG done with Ousmane Dembele?! Reborn attacker leads Les Parisiens to massive Champions League first-leg victory against Ligue 1 rivals Brest
PSG's French forward was the star of the show again and bagged a brace as Luis Enrique's side took control of their Champions League play-off tie.
- PSG win 3-0 at Brest in play-off first leg
- Dembele dazzles with two goals for visitors
- Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot