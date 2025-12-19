What's eating Enzo Maresca? Chelsea boss learning that success doesn't always mean stability at Stamford Bridge

One cannot help but wonder, then, if Maresca has come to the conclusion that there's only so much he can do at Chelsea and that it's time to change the narrative. There is undeniably an argument to be made that his infuriatingly inconsistent side is merely a reflection of the constant state of flux at the club, and that achieving success amid such instability warrants at least some sort of promise of job security from his bosses rather than incessant scrutiny.
His lack of influence over transfers was also laid bare back in August when he made little attempt to hide his desire for an adequate replacement for the injured Levi Colwill.
"The club know exactly what I think," Maresca said a fortnight before the summer window closed. "We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think. I think we need a central defender."
One didn't arrive, though, and Maresca moved on (at least publicly) - but the frustration he'd been keeping inside after the criticism that followed the losses to Leeds and Atalanta boiled over on Saturday. It has been claimed that Maresca's outburst was impulsive, an emotional reaction to the relentless pressure he's under, but it was noteworthy that he didn't try to back away from or even clarify his cryptic comments during his very next press conference, ahead of the Cardiff quarter-final, perhaps because he's simply tired of having to defend his record - and not just to journalists.
"I can speak Italian, my language, Spanish very well, French very well, and English more or less, so I think when I want to say something, I'm quite clear," he said. "I already spoke after the game, I don't need to add more. It's done, it's finished." It's not, though. Far from it, in fact.
After rumours that his attack was aimed at Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, speculation over Maresca's future has only intensified after The Athletic's ever-reliable David Ornstein revealed that Maresca is one of the leading contenders to replace Guardiola as Manchester City manager should the Catalan decide to step down at the end of the season. However, the report couldn't have come at a better time for Maresca, as it suggests he's more appreciated at the Etihad than he is at Stamford Bridge, thus adding another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating affair.
Indeed, when both Danny Murphy and Jamie Carragher pointed after Maresca's perceived power play that he'd no chance of winning a war with the owners at Stamford Bridge, it felt like a fair assessment of the situation. But maybe he knows what he's doing. Maybe the more pertinent question now is not 'Could Chelsea sack Maresca?' - but whether he actually wants them to...