West Ham make decision on Nuno Espirto Santo's future as sack calls intensify after damaging loss to his former club Nottingham Forest
Board keeps faith despite winless run
The decision comes in the wake of a painful 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest - Nuno's former employers - at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, stretching their winless run to 10 matches.
With the atmosphere in east London turning toxic and supporters increasingly vocal in their desire for change, speculation had been mounting that the Portuguese tactician would be relieved of his duties. However, Sky Sports reports that the club's hierarchy is not currently planning a change in the dugout.
Instead, planned meetings scheduled for Wednesday are expected to focus on recruitment rather than the manager's position. The board appears determined to provide Nuno with the tools to turn the situation around, viewing the January transfer window as the solution to their on-pitch woes rather than a managerial sacking.
Forest defeat viewed as 'improvement'
The logic behind the reprieve reportedly stems from the nature of the performance against Nottingham Forest. While the result was another check in the loss column, decision-makers at the club felt the display represented a significant improvement compared to the abject 3-0 surrender against bottom-of-the-table Wolves just days earlier.
Against Forest, West Ham were competitive and arguably unfortunate, with several major VAR calls going against them during the 2-1 defeat. The hierarchy believes the players showed a "positive reaction" in terms of effort and application, suggesting that the dressing room has not been lost. This perception of progress, however slight, has bought Nuno a temporary lifeline as he attempts to navigate the most difficult period of his tenure.
Betting the house on Mendes clients
Rather than preparing a severance package, West Ham are doubling down on their support for Nuno by heavily investing in players familiar to him. The club has embarked on a specific transfer strategy that leans heavily on the manager's connections, particularly his relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes and his agency, Gestifute.
In the last week alone, the Hammers have sanctioned the arrival of two new strikers, Pablo and Taty Castellanos, for a combined fee in the region of £50 million. The arrival of Pablo is particularly telling; the forward is represented by Gestifute, the same agency that manages Nuno. This alignment suggests a strategic pivot to recruit personnel who fit the head coach's specific tactical and cultural requirements.
The recruitment drive is not expected to stop there. Reports suggest that the club is actively pursuing Fulham winger Adama Traore. The Spaniard previously worked with Nuno to devastating effect during their shared time at Wolves, and he is also a client of Mendes. Reuniting the pair is seen as a potential catalyst for injecting pace and directness into a sluggish West Ham attack.
Relegation reality bites
Despite the board's vote of confidence, the reality of the league table remains grim. West Ham are currently seven points away from safety, a gap that is becoming increasingly difficult to bridge with each passing week without a victory. The 10-game winless run has eroded confidence among the fanbase, many of whom fear that sticking with the current regime could condemn the club to Championship football next season.
The decision to retain Nuno is a high-stakes gamble. By allowing him to shape the squad in January with expensive, specific targets, the board is effectively tying the club's long-term future to his vision. If results do not improve immediately, the new signings will remain on the books regardless of who is in charge, potentially complicating any future rebuild.
The irony of the latest defeat was not lost on observers. It was Nottingham Forest, the club Nuno managed prior to his arrival in London, who delivered the latest blow. Losing to his former side has only sharpened the narrative surrounding his struggles, highlighting the contrast between Forest's stability and West Ham's current chaos.
For now, Nuno remains at the helm, tasked with integrating his new £50m signings and preparing for the next fixture. But with the gap to safety widening and the patience of the London Stadium faithful wearing thin, the "improvement" seen on Tuesday night must translate into points rapidly if he is to survive the winter.
