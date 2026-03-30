This is the time of year when clubs anxiously watch international matches, hoping their players won’t get injured. Yet, inevitably, there’s always a player who gets knocked out and is ruled out of the next few matches. In this regard, there is no good news for Roma: during the friendly between Brazil and France (which ended 2-1 to Deschamps’ side), Giallorossi winger Wesley picked up an injury and was forced off twenty minutes from time, replaced by Roger Ibañez, who is currently playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.
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Wesley's injury: how many and which matches will he miss for Roma?
WHEN WILL WESLEY BE BACK?
Wesley has already returned to Rome, and the medical scans he underwent have revealed a muscle-tendon injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The Brazilian will therefore definitely miss Gasperini’s side’s next match, which, upon the league’s resumption, will see them face Inter in the big match at San Siro: the game is scheduled for Easter Sunday, 5 April, at 8.45 pm. Looking at the Giallorossi’s fixture list, Wesley could be available for the match against Bologna on 25 April, missing not only the Inter game but also those against Pisa and Atalanta (10 and 18 April).
WHO CAN PLAY IN WESLEY'S PLACE
While waiting for Wesley to return, Gasperini will have to find a new solution for the left flank, where he has so far deployed the Brazilian (who naturally plays on the right). One possibility is to start Kōstas Tsimikas, the natural replacement in that role; another option is the Dutchman Devyne Rensch, and for a more attacking line-up in that position, Stephan El Shaarawy could also be fielded. Keep an eye on Angeliño too, who, after being sidelined for some time, is regaining his match fitness.