Wesley Fofana demands stability at Chelsea as Blues prepare for new era under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea's transfer activity has remained relentless, bringing in 10 new signings this summer - including experienced heads like Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck alongside big-money arrivals Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix. Despite reports suggesting a core group of around nine or 10 "untouchable" players such as Cole Palmer and Reece James, Fofana is well aware of the intense competition for places in the starting eleven.

Addressing his own position, Fofana added: "We have a lot, I think there are nine or 10 [untouchables]. Everyone needs to be good, to train well and after, the manager takes the decision. It's like this for everyone.

"Maybe some guys will leave, others will come in again. For myself, it is about training well, trying to be fit, and then we will see what the manager does. If the club tells me they don't need me any more, it is like this. Of course, I would be sad, but this is football. You can't say 'I have my place and I am sure to play.'"