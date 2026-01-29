Getty/GOAL
Welcome to Colchester! Ex-Brazil star Alexandre Pato told to take documentary inspiration from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac at Wrexham as shock takeover talk surfaces
Famous faces in EFL: Reynolds & Mac started trend at Wrexham
A-list actors Reynolds and Mac opened their reign at the Racecourse Ground in 2021. They brought cameras with them, having grown accustomed to living their lives on screen, and have opened up a window to the world that has allowed a global fan base to be built.
Success has been enjoyed on the field, through a historic run of three successive promotions, and that has made it easier for interest in a stunning sporting fairytale to be maintained.
It could be that Colchester head down a similar path in the not too distant future. They have spent a decade stuck in League Two obscurity, only narrowly avoiding relegation out of the fourth tier last season, but have seen investment from a consortium that includes ex-Brazil, AC Milan and Chelsea striker Pato speculated on.
Pato at Colchester? Takeover talk in Essex
Buzz is understandably being generated at the Colchester Community Stadium, with EFL pundit Don Goodman seeing no reason why exciting times cannot lie ahead for the U’s. He has told NewBettingSites.uk: “Well, it’s definitely a positive. In terms of the interest itself, there’s obviously not an awful lot of detail. It says that he’s part of a consortium, but is that a consortium with football experience behind it? What are the reasons? What are the ambitions? And obviously, Robbie Cowling has been a really good owner for Colchester United.
“From what I read, he said selling the club would be like handing over one of his children for adoption, so he’s got to make sure it’s absolutely the right fit. I think there’s still an awful lot of water to go under the bridge on this one. This is a club that’s been in the doldrums for so long. I think it’s been 10 years now in League Two. When they got relegated from League One 10 years ago, we all expected a bit of a reaction and a bounce back, but they’ve only really been close to getting back once, maybe twice. They’re up there again now, though, so there’s positivity around the place.
“As I said, it’s really hard to have an opinion based on the information we’ve got. I mean, he was some player, wasn’t he? Ten goals in 27 caps for Brazil, what he did with AC Milan, and everything else. That would certainly get the Colchester United fans’ juices flowing. But in terms of the actual takeover, the interest, ambition, and plans, it would be great if we could get more details. I’m sure Robbie Cowling will ensure that happens, as he has the best interests of Colchester United at heart.”
Colchester advised to deliver Wrexham-esque documentary
Goodman added on Colchester take a leaf out of Wrexham’s book: “Allow cameras in! Make a good documentary about your football club. Do it properly and involve yourself. It’s been a money generator, hasn’t it? That’s why Wrexham have suddenly been able to compete, even at Championship level, where there are more financial restrictions than in League One. They’ve still been able to spend because they’re operating within their means, thanks to self-generated revenue.
“It’s been a masterstroke from Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds in how they’ve taken the club by the scruff of the neck. They’ve shown ambition, been visible for the fans, become part of it, turning up to games, getting involved, and lifting not just the club but the entire region as well. They literally haven’t put a foot wrong. There are a lot of lessons to be learned from it. They’ve invested wisely, kept faith in their manager, and done things the right way.
“In Colchester United’s case, they now have a very experienced and ambitious manager at the helm, so the pieces of the jigsaw are there and in place. But, that said, history shows it’s not always as straightforward as Wrexham have made it look. There are plenty of examples where it hasn’t gone quite so swimmingly. So, you know, fingers crossed for everyone at Colchester.”
Promotion push: Colchester in the play-off hunt
Danny Cowley’s side currently sit 10th in the League Two table. They are only four points adrift of the play-off places with 19 games still to be taken in this season, and the arrival of Pato and Co could provide the boost they need in order to become upwardly mobile once more.
