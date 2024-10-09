Wednesday Convo with Inter Miami's Drake Callender on Supporters' Shield triumph, MLS Cup ambitions: 'Our group knows what we're capable of'

GOAL USA talks to the Miami vice-captain about a hunt for silverware, mindfulness, and how to step up in the big moments.

Drake Callender has been there since the beginning. The Inter Miami goalkeeper has seen the struggles - and, most recently, triumphs - of his young franchise which launched in 2020.

He has survived the years of Eastern Conference irrelevance, caught glimpses of an emerging team. And, most recently, the assembling of one of the most star-laden sides to ever play in MLS.

But Miami is more than just Lionel Messi and Co., Callender claims. And this team is ready to show that. A week on after winning the Supporter's Shield thanks to a 3-2 victory over Columbus - a result Callender secured with a late penalty save - the goalkeeper has a brief moment to reflect. Miami has now clinched its second piece of silverware, the Supporter's Shield following last year's Leagues Cup.

"We're only five years into the franchise's history, so to have two trophies now, I think it's a pretty big accomplishment. It just validates the work that we were doing and how we're doing it, why we're doing it," Callender told GOAL.

Still, it's all about the big one. And with one more regular season game remaining, Miami is dreaming of the MLS Cup that many expected them to win. Callender will, presumably, be central to that effort, called upon to make big saves and serve as a leader on a team that will need to show that it can survive those brief moments when its eight-time Ballon d'Or Winning captain goes quiet. He's a veteran for a young franchise, and as he insists, every bit ready for the challenges that come with being Cup favorites.

GOAL talks to the Miami vice-captain about a hunt for silverware, mindfulness, and how to step up in the big moments, in its latest Wednesday conversation.

NOTE: Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.