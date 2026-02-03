‘We relish the idea of getting one over on the Americans’ - Australia’s Patrick Yazbek embraces USMNT World Cup clash after rise with Nashville SC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Like just about everyone else, Patrick Yazbek had his eyes glued to December's World Cup draw. As an Australian international with ambitions of playing in this summer's tournament, he couldn't wait to see what the path would look like and who would be in the Socceroos way this coming summer.

So, when Australia was paired with the U.S. Men's National Team, the reaction was instant: excitement. The Nashville SC midfielder had just played in a tense, physical, and heated friendly between the two sides in October. Now, they'll meet again on the biggest stage with a little bit of animosity already built.

"We're both English-speaking countries with a bit of a similar history," Yazbek told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour. "So there is a rivalry between us. We relish the idea of getting one over on the Americans. It's two similar situations, two similar nations with points to prove, I guess, so it's gonna be a very fun matchup."

Yazbek isn't the only one to wade into the rivalry since that fixture was confirmed. In the U.S., sports media highlighted the draw as a win for the U.S., describing the Australia game as a "layup". Australia, meanwhile, have already started assembling bulletin board material from that media coverage, adding extra fuel to the fire. It promises to be an intense game in Seattle this summer.

More than anything, Yazbek wants to be a part of it. The 23-year-old midfielder, now in his second full season in MLS, knows he faces a fight to make Australia's team. It's a talented group, one that includes players featuring at high levels in Europe. He hasn’t come through with the same pedigree as some of his teammates, something he readily acknowledges himself. It doesn't stop him from imagining being on the field in the big moments this summer, particularly that battle with the USMNT that's set to be such a memorable one for everyone back home.

"I was a bit of a late bloomer and a late developer," he says. "I never really represented my national team on any youth level until I was 20. When it comes to looking back on my career so far and the type of player I am, I think I'm someone who was always a little bit of an underdog. I came through the ranks a bit later and surprised some people a lot. I want to continue to do that, I think, especially this year."