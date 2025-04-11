This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cruz Azul v America - Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'We're not aware of it' - Santiago Baños, América's sporting president, says the possibility of taking León's place in the Club World Cup is 'all speculation'

CF America vs Cruz AzulCF AmericaCruz AzulLiga MXFIFA Club World Cup

With Las Águilas set to face Cruz Azul, Baños also addressed multi-club ownership, saying 'what’s wrong is wrong'

  • Baños said that multi-ownership must be eliminated
  • Admitted team is "hurt" by elimination from the Champions Cup
  • Las Águilas are currently leading the tournament with 30 points
