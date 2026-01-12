'We believe in Cameron' - Minnesota United turn to Cam Knowles as head coach after Eric Ramsay moves on to West Brom

Rather than looking outside the organization, the Loons opted for continuity. Knowles, who previously served as interim head coach prior to Ramsay’s arrival and later as a key assistant on his staff, was viewed internally as the strongest option to keep the project on track.

Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad voiced the club’s confidence in the decision.

“We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together,” El-Ahmad said.

Knowles expressed his gratitude in being offered the top job after previously serving as an assistant and interim manager at the club.

"Minnesota United is a fantastic organization with a strong group of players and a loyal following. I hope to build on the success the club has achieved over the years," Knowles said.