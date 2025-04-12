FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MOURINHOAFP
'We beat the current Chelsea team!' - Jose Mourinho reveals message from 2004/05 Premier League winner claiming a team of 45-year-old's could beat Enzo Maresca's Blues

Jose Mourinho has revealed one of his players from Chelsea's 2004/05 side messaged him to claim they could beat Enzo Maresca's team even now.

  • Mourinho: "We are still a team"
  • 20 years since Blues first Premier League title
  • Chelsea conceded just 15 goals in 2004/05 season
