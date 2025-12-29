AFP
'We are going to make history ' - FIFA World Cup 2026 shatters ticket demand records with 150 million requests at tournament midpoint
- Getty Images Sport
Record-breaking demand
More than 150 million ticket requests have been submitted so far by fans from over 200 countries, highlighting the truly global reach of the tournament as reported by FIFA. Based on verified individual credit card entries, the current ticketing phase has left the competition oversubscribed by more than 30 times, reflecting demand that far exceeds available inventory at this early stage. Since opening on Dec. 11, the ticketing phase has generated remarkable interest that surpasses all previous tournaments.
- AFP
'Incredible demand'
FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the response as a clear demonstration of football’s universal appeal. He emphasized that the scale of requests within the first two weeks illustrates how deeply the sport resonates worldwide and sets the stage for what FIFA expects to be the most inclusive and far-reaching World Cup in history.
“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed - a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries,” Infantino said in the press release.
“This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally - we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football.”
- AFP
A landmark tournament
The figures place the 2026 tournament in rare territory, with demand already exceeding several times the cumulative attendance of every World Cup match played since 1930. With 48 teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the expanded format represents a significant evolution in the competition’s structure and global footprint.
- Getty Images Sport
Draw window remains open
The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until Jan. 13, with all valid applications carrying equal weight regardless of submission timing. Fans who are unsuccessful in this round will still have opportunities in later sales phases as additional tickets are released ahead of the tournament’s opening match on June 11.
Advertisement