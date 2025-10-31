Wayne Rooney snubs Cristiano Ronaldo for surprise choice of favourite Man Utd forward to play alongside

Rooney has opened up about his favourite attacking partnership during his Manchester United career, naming Tevez as the player he most enjoyed playing alongside. The former England captain shared the pitch with a host of world-class forwards under Sir Alex Ferguson, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Dimitar Berbatov, Robin van Persie, Louis Saha and Javier Hernandez. However, when asked who complemented him best, Rooney pointed to Tevez’s relentless work rate, aggression and understanding as the qualities that made their partnership click.

Rooney and Tevez spearheaded United’s attack between 2007 and 2009, forming a dynamic duo alongside Ronaldo that helped deliver two Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League trophy. The pair combined for 47 goals during that spell, embodying Ferguson’s philosophy of intensity and fluidity in attack. Though Ronaldo’s brilliance often stole the headlines, Rooney insists it was Tevez who brought out the best in his own game.

Tevez, who joined United on loan from West Ham in 2007, instantly struck up a connection with Rooney through their shared energy and tenacity on the pitch. Their ability to interchange positions and press defenders from the front made them one of the Premier League’s most feared strike pairings.