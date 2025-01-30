Wayne Rooney open to surprising route back into management as Man Utd legend waits on ‘right club’ after 83-day & 25-game coaching disasters at Birmingham & Plymouth
Wayne Rooney is waiting on the “right club” before stepping back into coaching, with the Manchester United legend surprisingly open to an U21 role.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Endured difficult coaching career so far
- Spending time with his family for now
- Open to role with U21s or backroom team