Burnley FC v Plymouth Argyle FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wayne Rooney handed crushing transfer blow as under-fire Plymouth boss deals with injury crisis ahead of January window

W. RooneyPlymouthChampionship

Wayne Rooney is dealing with a major injury crisis at Plymouth and may have to cope without any reinforcements in January.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rooney struggling at Plymouth
  • Missing five key players amid cash crunch at the club
  • Plymouth are currently 21st in Championship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱