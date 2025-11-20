Wayne Rooney compares Harry Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo as he hails Bayern Munich & England striker's 'incredible evolution'

At 32 years of age, the former Tottenham striker is showing no sign of slowing down. Remarkable numbers are being posted at Bayern Munich, with the target being found there on 108 occasions through 113 appearances. He has also broken his trophy duck by becoming a Bundesliga title winner.

On the international stage, Kane remains the talismanic captain of England. He is rarely rested, with few alternative No.9 options breathing down his neck, and has helped the Three Lions secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

He has reached 78 goals for his nation and boasts 112 caps. Kane needs to reach 126 in order to pass legendary former goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Another shot at major glory will be taken in next summer - having suffered defeat in back-to-back European Championship finals - with the plan being to emulate Bobby Moore when it comes to claiming the most prestigious of prizes.