FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: USMNT's Christian Pulisic pounces on Yann Sommer spill to fire AC Milan’s derby winner against Inter

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 54th minute of the Derby della Madonnina, finishing from close range after Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer could only parry Alexis Saelemaekers’ long-range effort. The chance came from a swift counterattack, with Milan recycling the break before Pulisic reacted quickest in the box to slot home the opener.

  • FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Securing Milan advantage

    Pulisic delivered the decisive moment in the Derby della Madonnina, scoring in the 54th minute to send AC Milan to a 1–0 win over Inter Milan. The goal capped a blistering counterattack orchestrated by Massimiliano Allegri’s side, beginning with a crucial midfield interception from Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman released Alexis Saelemaekers on the right, and the Belgian’s powerful strike forced Yann Sommer into a save he couldn’t push clear, allowing the alert Pulisic to finish from close range.

    The goal marks Pulisic’s seventh in all competitions this season and his fifth in Serie A, continuing his excellent form since returning from injury.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the goal

  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-MILANAFP

    Allegri's tactical approach pays dividends

    Allegri's decision to deploy a 3-5-2 formation with Pulisic and Leão as a front two has proven effective thus far despite Internazionale dominating the opening minutes of the second half. The home side for the derby, the Rossoneri were under the cosh prior to Pulisic’s goal. The match itself leaned in favour of the Nerazzurri, with Inter hitting the woodwork twice in the first half through Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martínez, the latter denied by an exceptional save from Mike Maignan.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-MILANAFP

    Milan rivals set for season-long battle

    Sunday’s result could have significant implications for the Serie A title race. The victory lifts AC Milan to 25 points, putting them just two behind league leaders Napoli and level with Roma. Inter, meanwhile, remain on 24 points and drop to fourth place - only their third league defeat of the season.

    With the table so tight, the derby result could prove pivotal in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive title races in recent years.

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Serie A
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
Inter crest
Inter
INT