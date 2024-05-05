Paul Pogba Ryan ReynoldsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Watch out Ryan Reynolds! Banned Paul Pogba becomes a film star as Juventus’ former Man Utd midfielder fills time during four-year doping suspension

Paul PogbaJuventusWrexhamFranceSerie A

Ryan Reynolds has competition in the film star stakes, with Paul Pogba reportedly filming movie scenes during his four-year ban for doping.

  • World Cup winner failed drugs test in August 2023
  • Is appealing against lengthy suspension
  • Looking to keep himself busy away from the pitch
