Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Javier Mascherano and Ronny Deila go behind the scenes for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United clash

Major League SoccerAtlanta UnitedInter Miami CFJ. MascheranoR. Deila

In a groundbreaking move, the two head coaches were mic'd up which allowed fans to hear everything the two said after the game

  • Javier Mascherano and Ronny Deila wore microphones during the match
  • Fans gained unprecedented insight into on-field communication and tactics
  • The initiative aims to bring supporters closer to the action
