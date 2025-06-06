'Another washed Chelsea reject!' - Mikel Arteta accused of turning Arsenal into 'retirement home' for Blues players as Gunners pursue Kepa Arrizabalaga
Mikel Arteta is being accused of turning Arsenal into a "retirement home" for "washed" Chelsea players, amid links to Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spanish goalkeeper linked with move to Emirates
- Gunners looking to find cover for David Raya
- Several players have swapped west for north London