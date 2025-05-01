Warren Zaire-Emery salary: How much does Paris Saint-Germain star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Warren Zaire-Emery's salary details playing for PSG

Warren Zaire-Emery, one of PSG’s standout youth academy products, has truly established himself as a crucial player in the current Paris squad under Spanish boss Luis Enrique.

Zaire-Emery rose through the ranks at PSG before making his first-team debut under then-manager Christophe Galtier at just 16 years old. In the following season, Zaire-Emery quickly became a first-team regular.

The French star signed a five-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 side in 2024, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2029. At just 18, Zaire-Emery secured a rather lucrative deal compared to other youngsters in the squad.

Article continues below

How much does he earn on a weekly and annual basis, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross