Vozinha on the move? Cape Verde goalkeeper offered to second-tier club following World Cup heroics vs Spain

The veteran goalkeeper became an overnight sensation after Cape Verde held European giants Spain to a 0-0 draw in their opening match on June 15. Vozinha was the undisputed star of the show, making seven crucial saves - six of which came from inside the penalty area.

Following this impressive display, representatives for Vozinha approached Ceara to discuss a potential transfer for the remainder of the Serie B campaign. According to an initial report from Jangadeiro, which was later backed up by Globo, the goalkeeper was keen on a move. Ceara have recently appointed Daniel Paulista as their new head coach, and the management are working quickly to finalise deals.



