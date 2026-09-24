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Did Virgil van Dijk ALTER Netherlands' tactics? Liverpool captain hits back at 'utter nonsense' claims after World Cup exit
Van Dijk denies forcing tactical shift
The Liverpool captain faced the Dutch press in a notably tense briefing, moving swiftly to shut down rumours regarding his role in the national team's World Cup failure. Following De Oranje's round-of-32 elimination to Morocco on penalties, reports emerged suggesting the veteran centre-back had actively interfered with tactical decisions.
Specifically, Van Dijk was accused of forcing former manager Ronald Koeman to adopt a five-man defensive system. Critics argued this alleged intervention ultimately sabotaged the nation's footballing identity and contributed directly to their premature tournament exit.
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Captain hits back at media scrutiny
During the press conference, the defender confronted journalists directly over the tactical rumours. He made it clear that the coaching staff possessed sole authority over the team's shape and expressed frustration at the ongoing media narrative.
"One of your colleagues said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five. That is utter nonsense," Van Dijk stated. "The plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often."
Acknowledging the team's collective underperformance, he furiously rejected the suggestion that he had ruined the national side. "The fact is we simply failed at the World Cup. Those are the hard facts," he said. "We didn't play a good World Cup. It's not about me. You perform together; you're a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup - that sort of thing is completely baseless.
"I was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football. The plan worked for 89 minutes, even though it was a bad match. We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn't decide that."
International future briefly in doubt
The fallout from the Morocco defeat initially left the 35-year-old contemplating international retirement. The weight of the early exit took a toll, prompting him to seek time away from the sport before making a definitive decision on his national team career.
However, a pivotal conversation with new manager Xavi quickly reaffirmed his commitment to the Netherlands. The discussion provided the necessary reassurance regarding his ongoing value to the dressing room.
"I needed a holiday with my family and then an important meeting with the national coach: After 10 seconds it was already clear that I would continue," he explained. "What he said? That I am Virgil van Dijk. It is about trust, appreciation, how important you are for the team. Physically there is, and was, no doubt but you also want to feel appreciation and pleasure."
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Approaching a major milestone
Having committed his future to Xavi's new regime, the centre-back is now on the verge of a significant personal landmark. He sits just four appearances away from a century of caps for his country.
The defender could reach that 100-cap milestone during the current international window. To achieve it, he must feature in all four of the Netherlands' upcoming Nations League fixtures, which include demanding tests against Germany, Greece, and a double-header with Serbia.
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