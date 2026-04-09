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Virgil van Dijk highlights 'the only positive' after Liverpool dominated by PSG in Champions League quarter-final
A difficult night in Paris
Liverpool struggled to find their footing in the French capital as Arne Slot’s tactical gamble failed to nullify a dominant PSG. The Reds spent the majority of the evening defending deep, unable to find a rhythm or exploit the few counter-attacking opportunities that fell their way. The deadlock was eventually broken by a Desire Doue strike, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the advantage to leave the visitors reeling. Despite a tenacious defensive effort, the Premier League side ultimately lost 2-0.
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The captain's honest assessment
Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Van Dijk was candid about the challenges his side faced and admitted that there is one positive thing they still have. He said: "Tough. Tough work, which was expected. I think we defended with a lot of bodies around the box. Unfortunately, the first goal is a deflection. We had some small moments on the break where we could have done better. Obviously I’m not happy losing here whatsoever, the only positive thing is that we have another game to play next week. But now obviously it’s a quick turnaround and Fulham waiting for us as well."
Searching for a special performance
The deficit could have been far worse if not for Giorgi Mamardashvili. Standing in for the injured Alisson Becker, the Georgian shot-stopper produced several vital saves to keep the tie within reach. Van Dijk highlighted the importance of his goalkeeper's display, hoping it provides the foundation for a comeback.
"Hopefully [Mamardashvili's performance will prove] very crucial," the defender added. "Obviously last year we played a game here that we should have lost but we won it, Ali (Alisson) had to play probably his best game of his career. But we couldn’t get the job done at Anfield. Now we are 2-0 down and we have to get a special performance next week. But we have a very important game before that as well, so focus on that one."
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What comes next?
Before Liverpool can focus on the second leg, they must return their attention to the Premier League. The Reds currently sit fifth in the league table with 49 points from 31 matches, five points behind Aston Villa and a further point behind Manchester United. Slot's side will next face Fulham at Anfield on Saturday, before hosting PSG in the second leg next week.