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Virgil van Dijk demands 'something special' from Liverpool as defender remains pessimistic of hopes of Champions League comeback against PSG
Honest assessment of Anfield challenge
Liverpool face a daunting task to keep their European dreams alive as they prepare to host PSG at Anfield on Tuesday night. Facing a two-goal deficit after a bruising first leg in France, Van Dijk has delivered a blunt assessment of what is required to reach the semi-finals. The Dutch defender was honest about the scale of the task facing Arne Slot's side, insisting that a repeat of their performance at the Parc des Princes would result in a certain exit.
"We need something very special to happen otherwise we will have no chance. If we play like we did in Paris then we will have no chance anyway, in my opinion," he said.
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Relying on the Anfield atmosphere
Despite the pessimistic outlook regarding their current form, the captain believes the home supporters could be the catalyst for another famous European night. He says improvement is essential and has called on fans to fuel a revival, knowing all too well how much the Anfield atmosphere can intimidate visiting teams.
"The fans will probably be the most important factor, together with our performance," the defender added. "I've been very lucky to experience those nights where the connection between the fans and the performance has been unbelievable. There is an opportunity on Tuesday to come up with a good game plan and fight for it for 90-plus minutes. I am really looking forward to it. It's a privilege to be in the quarter-finals regardless. We shouldn't take that for granted. We have to remember we are Liverpool. We have to make it a memorable night."
Ticket protests create Anfield friction
Van Dijk's plea to supporters comes against a backdrop of protests about ticket price increases. The atmosphere at Anfield has been strained recently, with fewer flags and banners on display on the Kop for Saturday's Premier League victory over Fulham, while fans have also been boycotting food and drink outlets inside the stadium.
The captain acknowledged the friction between the fanbase and the club's hierarchy, supporting the supporters' rights to voice their displeasure. "I think the fans are the heart and soul of the club and if they feel like this, to protest, obviously it's their right," he noted. "Hopefully they come to a solution with the club, but these things are far above me as the captain of the club. In my opinion our fans are the club and have always been, before my time, after my time. It's important that these things get solved because it benefits no-one."
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Crucial run-in for European qualification
Beyond the Champions League test against PSG, Liverpool face a brutal run-in to save their chances of securing a top-five Premier League finish. Currently fifth on 52 points, the club have six crucial matches remaining, including challenging away fixtures against Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa, alongside home clashes against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Brentford.