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Virgil van Dijk to join Christian Pulisic & Luka Modric at AC Milan? Shock Liverpool transfer rumour addressed as Dutch defender enters final year of his contract at Anfield
Milan eye shock move for Reds legend
Rumours have begun to swirl suggesting that Van Dijk could be headed for the San Siro to link up with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric.
Reports in Italy indicate that new AC Milan manager Amorim views the Dutch international as a priority transfer target to reinforce the Milan backline. The prospect of losing the foundational piece of their modern success would have been unthinkable just a year ago, but the landscape at Anfield has shifted dramatically.
Despite the noise from abroad, Liverpool Echo has moved to dismiss the links to Milan and Turkish side Fenerbahce, insisting the Reds are planning for the upcoming season with their captain on board.
However, after the departures of Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot in quick succession, the club are in a state of flux. With senior figures like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having already moved on, Van Dijk finds himself as one of the few remaining pillars of the previous era as he serves as a sounding board for Iraola.
- AFP
Gomez admits to uncertain future
The defensive crisis at Anfield could be exacerbated by the contract situation of Joe Gomez. The club's current longest-serving player has admitted he is unsure where he will be playing his football next season. Speaking in May, Gomez stated: "I don’t know [what is next] is the honest answer. I’ve only got a year left on my contract, so I don’t know."
Gomez was nearly a casualty of the transfer window last year when a move was discussed as part of the club's pursuit of Marc Guehi. With Ibrahima Konate having already moved to Real Madrid, losing Gomez alongside Van Dijk would leave Iraola's squad dangerously thin at the back. Currently, the Reds are relying on youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni to provide cover in the heart of the defence.
Midfield stalwarts in recruitment crosshairs
It isn't just the backline facing an overhaul; the midfield engine room is also under heavy scrutiny. Curtis Jones is entering the final year of his deal and has already been the subject of interest from Serie A giants Inter. While Liverpool value the academy graduate at approximately £35 million, Inter's initial valuation fell short at £22m. No fresh contract talks are currently scheduled for the local lad.
Wataru Endo is another senior figure whose time at the club could be drawing to a close. The Japanese international, who joined from Stuttgart in 2023 for £16m, has also entered the final 12 months of his agreement.
- AFP
Elliott's make-or-break pre-season
Perhaps the most intriguing situation involves Harvey Elliott. After a season on loan at Aston Villa where game time was limited, the young midfielder returns to Anfield with his long-term future unresolved. Previous interest from RB Leipzig saw Liverpool slap a £50m price tag on the England U21 star, but his lack of minutes under Unai Emery has likely impacted that valuation.
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