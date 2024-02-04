Virgil van Dijk accepts blame for mix-up with Alisson that cost 'dominant' Liverpool a point in top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk accepts blame for mix-up with Alisson that cost 'dominant' Liverpool a point in top-of-the-table clash with ArsenalBrendan MaddenGettyVirgil van DijkLiverpoolArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs LiverpoolLiverpool captain Virgil van Dijk took full responsibility for the second-half error that proved to be a turning point in the Reds' loss to Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Dijk error gifts Martinelli crucial goalSkipper takes full responsibility for mistakeSays Liverpool were 'dominant' at time