Goal.com
Live
Valverde Vinicius Real Madrid GFXGetty
Muhammad Zaki

Revealed: Vinicius Junior asked Federico Valverde if he wanted to take Real Madrid penalty moments before costly miss against Man City

Real Madrid’s 3-0 demolition of Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 was almost the perfect night for Los Blancos, but for Vinicius Junior's missed penalty that could've added further gloss to the result. In the 58th minute, after the Brazilian forward was felled in the box, cameras caught the moment Vinicius gestured towards Valverde, offering the midfielder the chance to step up and bag what would have been a remarkable fourth goal of the game.

  • Valverde could've taken Madrid penalty

    Despite the offer to potentially grab a fourth goal, Valverde declined the opportunity, leaving the responsibility to the Brazilian. Vinicius eventually stepped up himself, only to see his relatively tame effort parried away by Man City No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma. The miss left the forward visibly frustrated as he apologised to the home crowd, knowing that a fourth goal would have effectively ended the tie before the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

    • Advertisement
  • La-Liga-Real-Madrid-Athletic-ClubAFP

    Valverde reflects on the spot-kick drama

    Speaking after the final whistle, the Uruguayan star confirmed the exchange took place on the pitch. “Vini Jr asked me if I wanted to take the penalty,” Valverde told TNT Sports. “Vini is a Real Madrid legend, he’s a great friend, me and other team-mates told him to take it." On the miss, Valverde added: "These things can happen, it’s part of football.” It was a display of humility from a player who had already dismantled Pep Guardiola’s side with a stunning first-half hat-trick in a rampant 22-minute spell, becoming only the second midfielder in Los Blancos history to score a treble in European competition after Pirri.

  • The most underrated footballer on the planet?

    The penalty miss did little to dampen spirits on the night, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having lavished praise on Valverde for his overall contribution to the victory. The England international was stunned by the performance, claiming that Valverde is undoubtedly "the most underrated footballer" on the planet.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Guardiola faces uphill battle

    Manchester City now face a mountainous task to overturn the deficit, having been tactically outclassed in the Spanish capital. Despite their early dominance, City had no answer for Valverde’s clinical finishing and work rate. Donnarumma’s penalty save may yet prove to be a valuable lifeline, but the 3-0 scoreline reflects a dominant Real Madrid performance that has left Guardiola with few solutions ahead of the return fixture next Tuesday.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Premier League
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
0