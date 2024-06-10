'I'm a tormentor of racists!' - Vinicius Jr warns abusers to 'hide in the shadows' after three Valencia fans are jailed for attacks on Real Madrid star

(C)GettyImagesJamie Spencer'I'm a tormentor of racists!' - Vinicius Jr warns abusers to 'hide in the shadows' after three Valencia fans are jailed for attacks on Real Madrid starVinicius JuniorReal MadridValencia vs Real MadridLaLigaValenciaVinicius Junior took to social media after three Valencia fans were convicted for racially abusing the Real Madrid forward in 2023.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVini responds to racist convictionThree Valencia fans jailedMadrid star vindicatedArticle continues below