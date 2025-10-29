Vinicius Jr to PSG?! Brazil star interested in joining Luis Enrique's side as tension with Xabi Alonso and contract standoff spark huge doubts over Real Madrid future

Tension between Vinicius and Madrid boss Alonso has reached boiling point, with the Brazilian winger reportedly determined to leave if the Spaniard remains in charge next season. The rift came to light after Sunday’s 2-1 El Clasico victory, when Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in the 72nd minute. Cameras caught him storming off and shouting: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving!”

While Los Blancos attempted to downplay the incident, reports from Spain suggest the relationship between the pair has broken beyond repair. Vinicius feels “belittled and devalued” by Alonso’s approach and believes he is treated unfairly compared to Kylian Mbappe, the club’s marquee arrival and Florentino Perez’s new favourite.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 La Liga appearances this season but has yet to find the net in the Champions League. Despite his contributions, tensions off the pitch are overshadowing his performances, with the player openly considering an exit next summer if Alonso remains.