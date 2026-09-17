Vinicius Jr. admits to poor finishing as competition for Real Madrid starting spot heats up with Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande

The aura of invincibility surrounding Vini’s position in the Real Madrid hierarchy is facing its sternest test yet. While the Brazilian has been the face of the club's recent successes, his output at the start of the current campaign has sparked a debate that was previously unthinkable.

With only one goal in 598 minutes of action, the winger is struggling to match the clinical standards set by his peers, despite contributing three assists during that period.

Acknowledging his recent struggles in front of goal, Vinicius took to social media to reflect on his form and reassure the Madridistas. The Brazilian forward posted a message on Instagram stating, "The goals will come back... I can’t keep missing this many."