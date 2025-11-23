Vinicius Jr could leave Real Madrid with no new contract talks planned following months of silence in negotiations

Tension between Vinicius and new Madrid boss Alonso has been building since July, when the Spaniard benched him during the Club World Cup semi-final. Since then, their chemistry has eroded. The winger has completed only four of Madrid’s 12 league matches this season as a starter, frequently substituted early, even when in form, or brought on as a substitute.

The breaking point, however, came during the 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona last month, where Vinicius, after being replaced in the 72nd minute, stormed off the pitch shouting "always me!" before disappearing down the tunnel. Cameras caught him fuming on the bench afterwards. Alonso’s decision-making has been questioned internally, with some players feeling his tactical rigidity stifles flair players.