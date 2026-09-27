Italian job! Montella vows to conquer homeland as Turkey boss promises victory over Italy in Bursa

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella turned his immediate attention to Monday's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy following a narrow 1-0 Group A defeat to France at Kocaeli Stadium. Despite the setback, the Italian manager delivered an uplifting message to his players, expressing total confidence in beating his home nation.

Montella praised the squad's physical intensity and mental resilience against the French side.

He urged his team to harness their frustration and channel it directly into securing three points in Bursa.