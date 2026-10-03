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No blame game! Montella defends stars after Belgian masterclass leaves Turkey in relegation peril
Montella's Turkey suffer third consecutive Nations League defeat
Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella saw his side fall to a 3-0 defeat against Belgium at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium. A masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne and a late goal from Romelu Lukaku consigned the visitors to their third straight loss in UEFA Nations League Group A.
Despite starting talented attackers Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz, Turkey struggled to break through a disciplined Belgian defence.
The result leaves Turkey rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point.
- Beautiful Sports International
Manager insists contest was balanced despite fine margins
Speaking after the final whistle, Montella refused to place sole blame on his squad, asserting that the match remained balanced for long periods. However, he admitted that elite opponents like Les Diables Rouges exploit defensive lapses ruthlessly.
Montella emphasized that playing at the highest tier of European football leaves zero margin for error.
"It was a balanced match," Montella said. "At this level, you simply cannot afford to make mistakes. The players are hardly to blame tonight. Games like this happen."
Defensive fragility leaves Turkey facing relegation threat
Turkey generated positive attacking moments throughout the end-to-end contest but failed to beat Belgian goalkeeper setup. At the other end, De Bruyne's 10th-minute opener and 60th-minute thunderbolt exposed defensive spaces that Montella had tried to close down.
Lukaku's late header highlighted Turkey's physical vulnerability inside their own penalty area.
Montella must quickly address these structural issues to avoid potential relegation from Group A.
- Beautiful Sports International
Montella targets immediate turnaround in upcoming fixtures
Montella and his coaching staff must refocus their efforts ahead of their remaining Nations League matches as they desperately seek their first points of the campaign. The Italian manager needs urgent solutions to restore confidence across the roster.
Belgium continue their push at the top of the group alongside France.
Turkey aim to halt their losing run in their next international fixture.
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