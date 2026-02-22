Vincent Kompany reacts to talk Nicolas Jackson will return to Chelsea from Bayern Munich

It's unclear currently if Jackson would have a future at Chelsea if he does return. Liam Rosenior already have Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap in his squad, while Emmanuel Emegha is set to arrive in the summer from sister club Strasbourg.

Pedro has 14 goals so far this season for the Blues, while Delap has struggled and has only netted twice. However, Rosenior has backed his striker despite his lack of goals since joining in the summer.

He told reporters: "All strikers want to score goals, of course, that’s why they play the game and what they love to do. But there’s a lot more you need [to win games]. You need 11 attackers and 11 defenders at all times and Liam defends from the front amazingly well, so does Joao. They have contributed to what has been a good record for us recently, and it has to continue. If you look at most players’ careers, after they have joined a club, it’s the second season they really take off. For Liam, he’s had some really, really good performances, but also his rhythm has been interrupted by injury. I’m really happy with Joao and really happy with Liam. I think Marc Gu"u, when we’ve called upon him, has been very good, and that needs to continue for us to be successful.’